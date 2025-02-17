Historic Leytonstone Pub To Reopen Following Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

The historic Red Lion pub in Leytonstone has announced its reopening following refurbishment.

The iconic pub has undergone a £750k restoration programme revitalising the 10-bedroom boutique hotel, grand ballroom, and a transformed pub and beer garden.

Steeped in history, the Red Lion has been a cornerstone of Leytonstone since 1870, with a pub existing on the site since 1670.

Through the decades, it became an essential part of London’s music scene, hosting some of the world’s most iconic bands. The likes of Led Zeppelin, The Who, Genesis, Yes, and Roxy Music all played here in the 1970s, cementing its reputation as a cultural landmark.

Now, after a carefully curated renovation by Urban Pubs & Bars (UPB), London’s largest independent pub group, the Red Lion has been restored while preserving its rich character.

Following six weeks of restoration, the pub officially reopens to the public on Friday 21st February offering an exciting new chapter for the Red Lion

The revival of the Red Lion is the latest in a string of successes for Urban Pubs & Bars, which is dedicated to restoring historic London pubs while respecting their heritage.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said:

“The Red Lion is one of East London’s most beloved pubs, with a history that few can match. From legendary gigs to being at the heart of the community, it has a story worth preserving.

This refurbishment was about honouring that legacy while ensuring the Red Lion is once again one of London’s must-visit pubs. We’re thrilled to welcome guests back for a drink, a meal, or even a stay in our boutique hotel.”