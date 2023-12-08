Ofgem Proposals Much-Needed To Deliver Fairness

Share Tweet Share Email

Energy regulator Ofgem has announced proposals to expand existing rules on Standards of Conduct to all businesses, increase transparency for businesses when using brokers and expanding who can access the energy ombudsman.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“The treatment of hospitality businesses by some energy suppliers has been nothing short of disgraceful throughout this crisis. These proposals are much-needed and will provide some essential protection for businesses.

“Bringing all businesses under the umbrella of the Standards of Conduct will ensure a level playing field in the business energy market and, crucially, mean action can be taken when certain standards are not met. I would urge Ofgem to go further in their plans to expand the energy ombudsman and allow all businesses to have the ability to take complaints to it.

“Improving the transparency of broker fees is very positive and will put a stop to instances where businesses had been misled or unfairly treated by some brokers, which had become increasingly prevalent.

“These are all measures that UKHospitality advocated for and I’m pleased that Ofgem has listened to the concerns of hospitality businesses. It’s imperative that these proposals are formally introduced as soon as possible – enhanced protections for businesses can’t come soon enough.”