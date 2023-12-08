The Grand Hotel Eastbourne Welcomes new Head Chef, Alex Burtenshaw, to the Mirabelle

Share Tweet Share Email

The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne is delighted to announce the appointment of Head Chef Alex Burtenshaw, to the Mirabelle Restaurant.

Alex joins from Port Hotel in Eastbourne, and in his 14-year career has held Head and Sous Chef positions at a number of award-winning hotel restaurants across the south coast, including Brighton Harbour Hotel & Spa, The Restaurant at Drakes Hotel in Brighton, and Hotel Du Vin in Brighton.

Mirabelle Restaurant – one of two at the hotel – has gained an exceptional reputation for its quality dining menus and has won multiple plaudits and awards including being named in the top 50 best restaurants in the UK in the Independent, and featuring regularly in The Good Food Guide. Serving an exquisite modern European menu of seasonal specialities featuring local Sussex and Kent produce, complemented by an expertly curated wine list featuring many local Sussex wines, the restaurant is one of the finest in Eastbourne and on the south coast.

Alex brings to the Mirabelle his signature style of classic British with a modern European twist, taking influence from cuisines all over and adding his own unique spin. His inspiration came from childhood, seeing his father watching stalwart chefs such as Keith Floyd and Rick Stein on the television, and catching the food and travel bug.

He comments: “I’m delighted to be joining this iconic seaside hotel, which has been serving exceptional cuisine to the residents of Eastbourne and visitors from around the world since 1875. It has a distinguished history as one of the finest hotels on the south coast, hosting world famous musicians and thespians over the decades and even hosting live on the BBC weekly in the 1920s and 30s, and I’m thrilled to joining this historic British institution. I’m excited to be championing some of the excellent local suppliers we have on our doorstep, from sustainably sourced fish from Fish MCB Newhaven, to award-winning goats cheese from Nut Knowle Farm, as well as excellent English Sparkling Wine from Bolney Wine Estate, and much, much more.”

Jonathan Webley, General Manager at The Grand Eastbourne, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Alex to The Grand, bringing his wealth of experience and creativity to the hotel kitchen, where he will be a pivotal part of the team. His passion for championing the fantastic and abundant produce available in Sussex will be a huge asset to our dining offering.”