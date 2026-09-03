Busier Pubs and Longer Visits Fail to Lift Summer Bank Holiday Pint Sales

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UK pubs and bars were busier and consumers stayed longer over the Summer Bank Holiday weekend, but stronger engagement failed to translate into increased draught beer and cider sales, according to the latest data from The Oxford Partnership and Vianet.

Across the four-day Bank Holiday period, from Friday 28th to Monday 31st August, pubs sold an estimated 25.4 million pints, compared with 26.4 million during the equivalent weekend in 2025, a 3.9% year-on-year decline.

The fall came despite notably stronger consumer engagement. Average dwell time increased by 13 minutes, from 141 to 154 minutes, while occupancy rose from 62.1% to 66.1%. Occupancy was ahead of last year on every day of the weekend, suggesting that the challenge was not attracting consumers into venues, but converting those visits into the same level of draught consumption.

The Bank Holiday nevertheless remained an important trading occasion for the sector. Rate of sale was 17.3% higher than an average Friday-to-Monday period, equivalent to an additional 114 pints per outlet. Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday delivered the strongest uplifts, at 45.7% and 46.3% respectively versus an average equivalent day.

Weather appears to have played an important role in both overall performance and what consumers chose to drink. While the 2025 Bank Holiday was predominantly dry and increasingly warm, this year’s weekend saw heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in some parts of the country, with temperatures generally around the low 20s.

The change was particularly visible across drinks categories. Total Lager declined 5.4%, while Cider fell 10.6% and Flavoured Beer dropped 17.6% year-on-year. Craft was also down 10.6% and Ale declined 3.2%.

Stout was the clear exception, growing 12.3% year-on-year and emerging as the only category measured to record growth. Premium Lager proved comparatively resilient, declining just 1.5%.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, said: “The Summer Bank Holiday demonstrates why footfall alone doesn’t tell the whole story of hospitality performance. Pubs were fuller, people stayed longer and the occasion still generated a significant uplift compared with a typical weekend but consumers simply didn’t drink as much draught beer and cider as they did last year.

“What is particularly interesting is the change in category mix. Stout growing by more than 12% while cider and flavoured beer declined sharply suggests the cooler, wetter conditions influenced not just how much people drank, but what they chose to drink.

“For suppliers and operators, understanding these changes in behaviour is increasingly important. The opportunity is not simply to get consumers into venues, but to understand what drives their choices once they’re there.”