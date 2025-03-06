Only A Pavement Away Patron Tom Aikens, Launches Climb Kilimanjaro Challenge

Share Post Share Email

UK charity, Only A Pavement Away, that supports people facing homelessness and those wanting to rebuild their lives through employment, calls on the hospitality industry to support charity patron and renowned chef, Tom Aikens, in his latest fundraising initiative, ‘Climb Kilimanjaro,’ to raise vital funds for this important cause.

On 1st October, Aikens in collaboration with Walking With My Bear – a unique team of mountain leaders who provide both mountaineering support and effective mindset therapy for those taking on the challenge – will lead 40 people on a trek up the highest free-standing mountain in the world. The expedition will cover 19,341 feet across 8 days.

To further enhance the experience, Aikens will be preparing a welcome meal for all trekkers, alongside a hearty campfire dinner on day 4 of the challenge, at which point the group will have climbed 9,187 feet.

Aikens and a number of those taking part, will be raising money for leading industry charity Only A Pavement Away, which to date, has placed over 660 people into work – adding an approximate value of £25.1M to the economy through reduced government support, financial independence, and household expenditure.

Greg Mangham, Only A Pavement Away Founder & CEO said “With rising numbers of people facing homeless and increased pressures on the hospitality sector, our mission has never felt so important. Only A Pavement Away has the ability to provide people with stability through long term employment in hospitality, while also bringing untapped talent into our sector. However, we can’t do it without great supporters.”

“Incredible initiatives such as these are a huge support for the charity, so we want to thank all those who have signed up so far and begun fundraising, especially our charity patron, Tom Aikens, for his support. We’re with you all the way”.

There are limited spaces left on the trek, if you would like to take part, please contact events@onlyapavementaway.co.uk.