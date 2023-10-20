Opening Date Revealed for Lathom Pub Revitalised with Total Refurb

Share Tweet Share Email

Following a total refurbishment, a popular Lancashire pub is set to reopen next month.

The Ring O’Bells, a country pub that closed down in 2016 and has lain vacant for the past seven years, has been the subject of a major refurbishment following its purchase by the new owners.

The Lathom-based pub reopens on November 4th, with its new design featuring a 325-cover capacity as well as an open, spacious bar area with views out onto the canal at the rear of the venue.

The venue will also bring a total of 30 new jobs, with a well-supported team that can ensure great service even with such a large venue.

Sustainability has been a key driver for the design of the new space, with a series of ‘green’ design decisions being built into the refurbishment. These include the addition of solar panels, a brand-new set of ground-source heat pumps to reduce energy consumption and a set of electric charging stations for vehicles in the pub’s carpark.

A number of original features have also been retained, including open fireplaces and flooring, both improving the sustainability of the project as well as providing an aesthetically pleasing design that merges new improvements with classic design elements.

Paul Harrison, General Manager for Ring O’Bells, said: “Across the venue there’s a real sense of excitement ahead of our opening next month. The pub has been refurbished from top to bottom, with a real design-led approach that will attract customers from both near and far.

“We’re also acutely aware of the importance of sustainability and energy efficiency, particularly in an industry as energy-heavy as the hospitality sector. We built in the idea of efficiency from the ground up, with elements such as heat pumps and solar panels allowing us to offset some of the naturally high usage you get with a venue such as ours.

“We’re incredibly excited to see the interest after we open. The offering that you will be able to get at Ring O’Bells is unlike anything else in the local area, and we’re sure that it will be a big draw for people from Lancashire and beyond.”