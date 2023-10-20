Time to Show Off the Best the South West Has to Offer!

Share Tweet Share Email

Are you looking for new suppliers and inspiring ideas? If you’re involved in food retail, catering, or hospitality, wherever you’re based in the South West, Hale Events have got a perfectly timed trade show for you:

The Source trade show – Tuesday 6th & Wednesday 7th of February 2024, at Westpoint near Exeter.

The Source is where the region’s food and drink buyers come to shop. From delicious speciality foods and locally produced drinks to major, market-leading brands and artisan produce to suit every taste, The Source is here to inspire retail choices, great hospitality, and facilitate profitable catering. In partnership with regional food group Taste of the West, this trade show will delight your senses with the latest flavours and ideas.

New to the show in 2024 are companies such as Kin Vodka, House of Sarunds and Sloe Motion, who will be exhibiting alongside more familiar names such as Forest Produce, Denhay Farms, Frobishers, The Real Olive Company, and Friary Liqueurs. Running each year at the start of February, The Source offers the ideal way to bring fresh momentum to your business and prepare you for the trading season ahead. With plenty of free parking and a friendly and collaborative ambience, there’s no better way to get the new year off to a flying start than a visit to The Source!

Expowest Cornwall – Wednesday 6th & Thursday 7th March, at the Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge.

As the only trade exhibition in the region that’s truly dedicated to hospitality and catering, Expowest Cornwall is an unmissable event for professionals in this sector.The show is strategically timed to take place well before the main spring/summer tourist season gets underway, helping to make it a cornerstone of the Cornish business calendar. You’ll find new exhibitors such as Franke Coffee, Mcwhinney’s Sausage and Passmore Cleaning, exhibiting alongside Hunts Foodservice, Westcountry, R D Johns, T Quality, J&R Foodservice and many more. LWC will once again be bringing their range of national and regional drink brands to quench your thirst for the best for your business.

If you are eager to see, taste and testthe best that the South West of England has to offer and truly understand what shapes the local market, this is one show that you can’t afford to miss.

Both these shows will satisfy your appetite, whether you run a pub, hotel, restaurant, café, deli, farm shop, holiday park, tourist attraction, catering business, supermarket or if your business is food and drink. You can register for free trade entry now on the shows’ websites at thesourcetradeshow.co.uk and expowestcornwall.co.uk or call 01934 733456. If you’re interested in a stand, please call 01934 733433 or email stands@hale-events.com.

