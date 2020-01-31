Operators and suppliers can use recommendations, tastings, menus and other tools to help consumers improve their knowledge of wine and rejuvenate

A recent KPMG survey found that two thirds of adults in the UK enjoy ordering takeaways, doing so on average once a week. In terms of frequency, 66% order in as often, or more often, than they did a year ago, while almost half of all respondents view the term takeaway positively compared with only 13% who had a negative view.

Global Head of Leisure and Hospitality, Will Hawkley, said: “Takeaway is no longer a dirty word. Over the last five years the leisure industry has witnessed the emergence of a new kind of food delivery service – with delivery platforms giving customers access to a host of outlets in their area via an app or website. The variety of options available to customers has grown, providing not only the opportunity to try a new cuisine or brand, but also, in many cases, catering for specific dietary requirements that may have previously prevented them from ordering in, so it is no surprise that takeaways today are viewed in a positive light.”

A total of 43% of those polled across the UK have said that their chosen method for ordering a takeaway is to call the restaurant directly, with only a third saying they would prefer to use an app or website. Those aged 18-34 are the only group that would rather use an app or website (50%) than phone direct (32%) and more than three times as many of those in the 55+ bracket choose to phone the restaurant (63%) compared with those who use a delivery platform (17%).

There is also a clear generational divide when it comes to frequency of orders with 39% of 18-34 year old saying they order more now than they did 12 months ago, and 38% of those who are 55+ saying they order less. Adults under 35 also spend the most on takeaways, splashing out £1.11 per person per order more than the average UK customer. Across the board, respondents said that their main drivers for ordering more takeaways would be a reduction in cost, or more discounts and offers.

Will Hawkley, continues: “Even with the phenomenal growth we have seen in the delivery sector there is still a big opportunity available to delivery platforms, as the majority of takeaway customers continue to call the restaurant direct to make their orders. However, operators will no doubt be encouraged that the younger generation – who spend more and order more frequently are embracing the platform model.

“If delivery platforms are to appeal more to those that don’t currently order takeaways, and those whose preference is to order by phone, they must bridge the gap between what they currently offer, and what potential customers want. They could do this in a number of ways, including expanding the portfolio of products and services they offer, making their platform more accessible and easier to use, or, as highlighted in our research, introduce more discounts and offers in line with customer’s personal preferences. If operators can get this balance right they may see more Brits take up a takeaway in the future.”