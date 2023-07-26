Over £3,500 Raised for Macmillan Cancer Support at ‘Greene King Carling Cup’ Football Tournament

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners and Carling have raised over £3,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support by hosting a ‘Greene King Carling Cup’ football tournament.

The tournament took place at St George’s Park, which is the FA’s National Football Centre where all England teams train.

In total, 10 teams took part in the tournament, ranging from Greene King and Molson Coors members of staff to Greene King Pub Partners licensees and suppliers. The overall winner of the tournament was a team fielded by Diageo who lifted the ‘Greene King Carling Cup’ after a thrilling final.

The tournament was made possible thanks to sponsorship from Carling, who provided access to St George’s Park for the tournament to make the ‘Greene King Carling Cup’ final experience just like a professional football cup final.

To round the day of football off, a charity auction was also held at the end of the tournament to top up the amount fundraised for Macmillan Cancer Support. All the money raised will help the charity continue to provide vital care and support for people living with cancer.

Phil Arnold, Operations Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “We are really thrilled to have raised over £3,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Thank you so much to the teams at Carling and St George’s Park for making it possible – as well as our own team for organising it.

“Pubs are a force for good and the ‘Greene King Carling Cup’ football tournament shows just that.”

Rory Naylor, Channel Director for Molson Coors, said: “Everyone in the Carling team is delighted to have supported Greene King Pub Partners to stage such a great event. This is the second year in a row our teams have put on the ‘Greene King Carling Cup’ Football Tournament, which helps to raise much needed funds for such a great cause.”