Pints, Points & Pubs: Six Nations Fans Drive Beer Sales Sky High

The Six Nations Championship isn’t just a festival of rugby—it’s a golden opportunity for pubs and bars. With fans packing in to watch the action, these venues see longer visits, higher footfall, and a surge in pint sales every match day.

Data from the 2024 Six Nations shows that pubs showing the games enjoyed a massive 11% higher footfall compared to those that didn’t. Fans didn’t just turn up—they stayed longer, with an average dwell time of 145 minutes per visit, compared to just 132 minutes in venues not screening the matches. That’s 13 extra minutes of ordering pints, sharing stories, and soaking up the atmosphere.

Venues screening the Six Nations see a significant boost in customer engagement. Not only do these pubs experience higher footfall, but they also witness longer customer stays. The average visitor spends nearly 10% more time in a bar that is showing a live match, compared to one that isn’t. The longer fans remain inside, the more drinks they purchase, boosting overall revenue. With people arriving early to secure a spot and lingering long after the final whistle to dissect every play, the Six Nations is a major driver of extended pub visits.

In addition, there’s a clear link between thrilling, high-scoring matches and increased beer sales. Take the 33-31 France vs. England clash on March 16—this edge-of-the-seat encounter saw pub sales soar as fans celebrated (or drowned their sorrows). The closer the game, the longer fans stay, and the more drinks they buy.

While high scores get pints flowing, it’s the crunch matches that bring the biggest spikes. When Ireland faced France on February 3—an early title-decider—the importance of the game packed pubs and sent pint sales through the roof. Key fixtures that determine the tournament outcome create an electric atmosphere, keeping pub tills ringing all night.

Match timing plays a massive role in pub sales. Games kicking off at 17:00 or later drive the highest sales, with fans more likely to settle in for the night. Ireland’s 17:00 showdown against Wales on March 16 was a perfect example—delivering record sales and a buzzing atmosphere in pubs across the UK and Ireland. In contrast, early-afternoon fixtures tend to see lower beer consumption, with fans pacing themselves or heading home post-match.

Guinness, the tournament sponsor, remains the undisputed king of Six Nations beer sales, but data suggests an increasing appetite for premium world lagers like Birra Moretti, particularly in urban venues. Carling also sees a boost, proving that the Six Nations drives wider beer trends beyond the traditional rugby pint.

With the Six Nations kicking off this weekend, all eyes are on the biggest pub night. Based on past trends, Ireland vs. England at 16:45 on Saturday is set to drive the highest pint sales. A huge clash between two tournament favourites, combined with a prime-time weekend kick-off, which hopefully means pubs should expect a bumper trading night. Guinness taps will be working overtime, and fans are likely to linger long after the final whistle. Pubs and bars should prepare for packed-out venues, high footfall, and BIG drinks sales.

So, whether it’s nail-biting finishes, last-minute tries, or just the camaraderie of rugby fans, one thing is certain—when the Six Nations is on, the drinks will keep flowing!

Alison Jordan, CEO, Oxford Partnership said: “The Six Nations Championship isn’t just a spectacle on the pitch—it’s a game-changer for pubs and bars. Our real-time data shows that venues screening the matches see higher footfall, longer dwell times, and a significant uplift in pint sales. Fans are staying nearly 10% longer in pubs showing the games, driving increased revenue and creating a thriving social atmosphere. With this weekend’s highly anticipated Ireland vs. England clash set to be the biggest driver of pub trade so far, we expect record-breaking sales and packed-out venues once again. The data proves what we’ve always known—live sport is a major catalyst for the hospitality sector.”