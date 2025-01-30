St Austell Brewery Expands Managed Pub Estate in West Cornwall with The Godolphin

Share Post Share Email

St Austell Brewery has acquired the lease of one of Cornwall’s most iconic pubs. The Godolphin in Marazion joins the company’s 46-strong managed pub estate.

As part of the deal between St Austell Brewery and owners St Aubyn Estates, staff working at the much-loved pub situated in one of the most picturesque locations in the county will remain working at The Godolphin.

Andrew Turner, Chief Operating Officer, St Austell Brewery, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Godolphin and all the team into our managed pub estate. As a family business, we are passionate about operating the region’s very best pubs and The Godolphin is an exciting addition. The Godolphin is an important part of the local community as well as a favourite for the many visitors to the area, and we are looking forward to building on its reputation.”

Andrew added: “This acquisition builds on the strong momentum we have in our managed pubs and follows the recent announcement about the transformative investment at the Pedn Olva in St Ives. This level of investment further demonstrates our commitment to West Cornwall and the Cornish hospitality economy more broadly.”

Felix St Aubyn, Chief Executive, St Aubyn Estates, added: “We’re delighted St Austell Brewery is taking over The Godolphin, an iconic Cornish venue, that will continue to flourish under their care.

“I am very optimistic that this partnership, between two Cornish family businesses, will secure a bright future for The Godolphin for all those who know and love it.”