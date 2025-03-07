PKF Littlejohn Advisory Appointed Administrators Of The Feversham Arms Hotel

Share Post Share Email

Oliver Collinge and James Sleight of PKF Littlejohn Advisory have been appointed joint administrators of The Feversham Arms Hotel, North Yorkshire.

The hotel, in Helmsley, North Yorkshire, continues to operate as normal under the control of the administrators, and will shortly be put on the market. All hotel staff are being retained, and no redundancies are planned.

Commenting on the administration, Mr Collinge confirmed that it is business as usual for the hotel and its guests: “All deposits paid and bookings already made, including for events, will be honoured and will go ahead unaffected and as planned. Similarly, any vouchers that people have for use at the venue can be used as normal.

“The hotel will continue to take bookings for future events and sell vouchers as normal. These will be ringfenced to provide assurance to guests and customers. It’s very important to us that the hotel should continue to provide the high standards of service that guests are accustomed to.”

He added: “The Feversham is a stunning hotel in a beautiful location. With 33 guest rooms, a luxury spa and a range of upscale dining experiences, we anticipate especially strong interest and we’re very confident of finding a buyer and securing the long-term future of the hotel and its team.”