Royal Oak Crowned Winners of Community Pub Hero Awards 2025

The Royal Oak pub in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, was this year’s big winner at the 2025 PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards.

The Marston’s venue won two awards at the ceremony attended by MPs, pub teams and other industry leaders at the House of Commons.

The event brought together some of the UK’s most dedicated publicans and community champions. Now in its sixth year, the award held in partnership with Matthew Clark and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group recognised the incredible contributions of 13 pubs and one outstanding community regular who have gone above and beyond to support their local areas.

With nearly 700 entries submitted by both publicans and MPs, this year’s winners reflect the remarkable impact that pubs continue to have on society. Whether through fundraising, grassroots sport, sustainability initiatives, or vital community support, these pubs are the heartbeat of their communities.

The night’s highest accolade, the Outstanding Contribution Award, was presented to The Royal Oak in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton.

The Marston’s pub, which also claimed the title of Community Fundraising Hero – England, has made an extraordinary impact by raising funds to purchase and maintain a blood bike, providing a lifeline to the NHS. Operating 24/7, this service has already completed 6,000 NHS jobs, with three pub regulars now trained as volunteer riders.

Reflecting on their double win, The Royal Oak team said:

“We thought we had a chance of winning the fundraising award, and we were chuffed when we did. But to then receive the Outstanding Contribution award was absolutely overwhelming. Our charity work is a legacy we want to leave behind.”