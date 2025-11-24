Pontefract Community Pub Reopens Following £320,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Travellers Rest in Featherstone, Pontefract has reopened following a transformational investment of nearly £320,000.

Inside, The Travellers Rest has been completely refreshed to breathe a new lease of life into the pub and create a vibrant, welcoming space across its separate lounge and games areas.

To celebrate the reopening, the pub hosted a champagne reception and buffet followed by a live performance from Andy and Tracey Lewin from the band ‘Face the Strange’.

Simon Davies, Operator of The Travellers Rest, said:

“We’re thrilled to have reopened the doors to the Travellers Rest and the response from the community has been incredible. Thanks to the refurbishment, we’ve been able to create a fantastic hub where people can come together to enjoy brilliant live sport and entertainment. We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has supported us on this journey, including the team at Proper Pubs, and we’re excited for all that’s to come.”

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Simon and Gail to The Travellers Rest, and it’s fantastic to see how supportive the community has been since the pub reopened. On behalf of the whole Proper Pubs team I’d like to thank everyone who came down last week to celebrate opening night and make it such a fantastic success. I wish our operators the very best of luck for this next chapter and look forward to seeing them continue to build momentum and create a vibrant social hub that can be enjoyed for many years to come.”