Jamie Oliver Partners With Brava Hospitality To Bring Jamie’ S Italian Restaurant Back To UK

Jamie Oliver has partnered with Brava Hospitality Group, the visionaries behind the Prezzo Italian rebrand to relaunch Jamie’s Italian in the UK.

The strategic partnership will see an exciting flagship restaurant open in London’s Leicester Square in spring 2026.

Backed by Brava Hospitality’s majority shareholder, the investment management firm Cain, led by Jonathan Goldstein, this significant deal signals confidence in the appeal of the Jamie’s Italian brand.

While the brand has thrived internationally with over 30 successful locations in 15 countries, its strategic return to the UK signals a confidence in the UK hospitality sector and capitalises on the strength of Jamie’s brand as well as love for Italian cuisine.

Jamie Oliver said: ” As a chef, having the chance to return to the high street is incredibly important to me. In theory it’s not the easiest time to return but conversely, I think it’s the perfect time. I believe the mid-market needs excitement, surprise and delight and that’s exactly what I am planning on delivering.”

He continued, “I think the public wants freshly made delicious food at a reasonable price with an award winning kids menu. Eating out is a treat but I believe it should offer value for money with higher welfare sourcing.”

‘I will drive the menus, make sure the sourcing is right, the staff training and ensure the look and feel of the restaurant is brought to life in the right way. All the effort, time, love and attention will be the same as before,” said Jamie.

Commenting on the partnership, James Brown, CEO of Brava Hospitality Group, said:

“At Brava, our focus is to invest in brands where food, people and purpose come together. We’ve seen the magic of Jamie’s Italian around the world, and we believe deeply in the power of his brand.

“Our ambition is to bring world-class Italian dining to the heart of the UK high street. A lot of time and energy has gone into evolving the Jamie’s Italian concept to make that vision a reality. This marks an exciting new chapter for both Jamie’s Italian and Brava, and reflects our commitment to reimagining the high street with exceptional, modern hospitality.”

Jamie’s Italian is the second brand to join the Brava Hospitality portfolio, sitting alongside Prezzo Italian, which underwent its own spectacular transformation and rebrand in April 2025.