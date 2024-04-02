Portobello Pub Company Secures Prime Freehold Site In Battersea From JD Wetherspoon

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo by Ewan Munro under creative commons https://www.flickr.com/photos/55935853@N00/3131151657

Portobello Pub Company, the high-quality London and South-East pub operator, has acquired a prime freehold pub in Battersea, south-west London, for an undisclosed fee.

Following the latest acquisition, Portobello – led by managing director Richard Stringer and chaired by industry veteran Mark Crowther – has re-opened the venue for trade, with a full capex refurbishment due to take place in the coming months.

The iconic Asparagus pub is named in homage to the vegetable that was historically grown and harvested in the Battersea area, for the city of London, and is located just a five-minute walk from Clapham Junction railway station.

The bar has been stocked with Portobello’s own range of beers, including London Pilsner, Notting Helles and Stiff Lip IPA. The pub will also be supporting several other local breweries, keeping with Portobello’s mantra of brewing and pouring beautifully-balanced beers, with full flavour and endless drinkability.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mark Crowther, Chairman of Portobello Pub Company, said: “This is a wonderful acquisition for us, expanding our network and taking on such an iconic pub in bustling Battersea. We are always on the lookout for opportunities to add to our growing estate and, when a chance like this arises and things fall in our favour, it is very rewarding.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests through our doors ahead of what’s set to be a busy Easter weekend for the wider industry, but even more so once the full refurbishment has been completed in the coming months. This is an exciting time for the business, we’ve got some growth irons in the fire, and are looking forward as we continue to build this business.”

The Portobello Pub Company operates 21 characterful pubs, bars and restaurants across London and the South-East.