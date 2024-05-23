Prime Minister Calls General Election for July 4th

Share Tweet Share Email

Rishi Sunak announced a July 4 general election in a huge gamble which stunned Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister made a statement in Downing Street at around 5pm on Wednesday confirming he would go to the country in the summer, with the Tories currently around 20 points behind in the polls.

Mr Sunak said: “ Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future.” Speaking outside No10, he stressed: “Earlier today, I spoke with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of Parliament. The King has granted this request and we will have a General Election on the Fourth of July.

Following the surprise announcement UKHospitality and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) have called on political parties to consider the needs of the industry as they hit the campaign trail.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“Hospitality businesses lie at the heart of every constituency in the country. In serving Britain, the sector creates places where people want to live, work and invest.

“We need to see all political parties recognise this and will be working hard on behalf of our members during this period, to ensure manifestos from across the political spectrum reflect the strategic importance of our sector.

“We need to see evidence of measures that can unlock the potential of our sector to do even more. These include promises of action to lower the tax burden on our industry, initiatives that give us greater access to workers, and other measures that will support us in creating more jobs and further upskilling the workforce.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association said:

“We welcome the announcement of the General Election scheduled for July 4th, 2024. This marks a pivotal moment for our nation, offering an opportunity to put an end to the prolonged period of uncertainty and turmoil that has gripped our country for the past four years.”

“As CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, I recognise the importance of stability and effective governance in addressing the challenges faced by our sectors. The past years have been marked by uncertainty and instability, which have taken a toll on businesses and communities across the country.”

“It is now imperative that we navigate through the election period with a sense of responsibility and purpose. The outcome of this election will determine the direction our nation takes in the coming years. We urge all stakeholders to engage in a constructive and informed dialogue, focusing on the long-term interests of our country and its citizens.”

“Our sector has been particularly hard hit by the challenges of the past years, from the impact of the pandemic to regulatory uncertainties. It is crucial that the elected government works towards a comprehensive and inclusive long-term plan that addresses these challenges and supports the recovery and growth of our industries.”

“We call upon all political parties to prioritise the needs of the night-time economy in their election manifestos and commit to policies that will support its revival and sustainability. This includes measures to ensure the safety and security of our venues, support for cultural initiatives, and investment in skills and training for our workforce.”

“As we approach election day, we remain committed to working collaboratively with policymakers, industry stakeholders, and our communities to build a vibrant and resilient night-time economy that contributes to the social, cultural, and economic fabric of our nation.”

“It is also important to work together to overcome the challenges of the present and build a brighter future for all.”