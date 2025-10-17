Pringles Launches Limited-Edition Movember Tubes To Spark Men’s Mental Wellbeing Conversations

Share Post Share Email

Pringles and Movember are teaming for the fifth year running this autumn to turn pubs into safe spaces for meaningful conversations about men’s mental wellbeing, and make important mental wellbeing resources more accessible where some men often socialise.

Pringles’ ethos centres around sharing and coming together and with Movember’s work to drive more open discussions around mental health, the brand and charity have successfully partnered together since 2020 over the shared goal of getting people talking.

As part of the campaign, Pringles is offering free, ready-to-use POS kits designed to spark vital conversations throughout November. From eye-catching posters and table talkers to your own staff kitted out in conversation-sparking T-shirts, the kits make it simple for you to bring Movember into your venue and encourage guests to open up.

Despite growing awareness, men are still far less likely to seek support for mental wellbeing challenges, making up just 36% of referrals to NHS Talking Therapies. Suicide remains the leading cause of death among men under 50 in the UK, with men in England and Wales three times more likely to die by suicide than women. With many men feeling pressure to appear ‘fine’, even when they’re not, the ability to check in and truly listen has never been more critical.

On each limited-edition tube, Mr. P’s iconic moustache is replaced with a QR code linking directly to The Movember Conversations tool, where people can access practical advice and conversation prompts to help their friends and colleagues open up about how they’re really feeling.

To support the initiative, Pringles is offering free PoS kits to pub operators, including coasters, t-shirts, bathroom mirror stickers and posters. And for every kit ordered, Pringles will donate £2.50 to Movember, up to a maximum donation of £1,250, to support the charity’s crucial wellbeing initiatives.

Evie Pickering, Assistant Activation Brand Manager at Kellanova, comments: “Our partnership with Movember and the incredible support from the on-trade is so important in driving conversations around mental wellbeing. By launching our limited-edition single Movember tubes and providing in-venue PoS, we can put practical tools right into people’s hands, quite literally. With a simple scan, people can access guidance that could help them support a mate when it matters most. Because sometimes, it only takes one small moment to make a big difference.”

To join the movement at Movember and pop open important conversations via The Movember Conversations tool visit here: Tackle Difficult Conversations | Movember Conversations