Fourth Annual Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards Continues Nationwide

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Public voting continues for the 4th annual Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (TURTA), celebrating the finest culinary talent within the UK’s vibrant Turkish food sector.

Following a highly competitive nationwide nomination process driven by widespread public engagement, the selected establishments reflect a deep connection with the local communities they serve.

The complete list of nominated businesses is now live on the BritTradeAwards Semi-Finals Portal: https://www.brittradeawards.org/4_TURTA_semifinals

Turkish cuisine has a rich, storied history in the UK. Its journey began in the 1940s with the opening of the historic Istanbul Restaurant in Soho, London. The cuisine experienced a massive boom in the 1960s, catalysed by the launch of the UK’s very first doner kebab shop in North London in 1966.

Over the subsequent two decades, Turkish food achieved rapid, widespread growth. Today, it is deeply integrated into British culture, standing alongside fish and chips as a true staple of mainstream British society.

From city centres to local high streets, Turkish restaurants and takeaways have become a cornerstone of the UK’s hospitality landscape, offering accessible, high-quality dining to a broad and diverse audience. Beyond their culinary appeal, these businesses make a significant contribution to the UK economy. They create vital jobs, support local supply chains, and sustain independent entrepreneurship. Many are multi-generational, family-run enterprises reflecting long-term resilience, dedication, and commercial commitment.

“The incredible public response to this year’s nominations underscores the deep-rooted connection between these exceptional businesses and the communities they serve. Turkish hospitality has truly woven itself into the fabric of British high streets.” Said Idris Okuduci on behalf of TURTA Awards

“Winning at TURTA has been transformative for our family business. It validated generations of hard work and ignited an even greater passion among our team to share our culinary heritage with our loyal customers.” Mehmet Nezir Korkut / Great British Doner, Winner of 2025.

The awards are currently in the public voting phase, giving customers and supporters the opportunity to back their favourite establishments and help determine who progresses to the final stage.

Public voting is officially open and can be accessed here: https://www.brittradeawards.org/turta_vote

The grand category winners will be announced at the high-profile TURTA Gala Lunch on 21 June 2026 at the prestigious JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

The landmark event will bring together leaders from the hospitality sector, key policymakers, and community representatives to celebrate excellence and recognise the businesses shaping the future of Turkish gastronomy in the UK.