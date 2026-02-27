Project Rosie Launches To Give Hospitality Workers The Confidence To Save A Life

Share Post Share Email

CPRWrap Europe has announced Project Rosie, a nationwide initiative to make CPR training accessible across the UK hospitality industry, equipping employees to be CPR-competent, confident and ready to act.

Project Rosie is a true industry-wide campaign, supported by the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) and UKHospitality (UKH) across the entire hospitality industry, a sector that employs 3.5 million across the UK. In the United Kingdom, there are approximately 115,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests reported to ambulance services each year, but emergency services attempt resuscitation in around 43,000 of these cases (about four in 10).

Survival to hospital discharge after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is less than 10%, meaning that the large majority of people affected do not survive. Immediate bystander CPR can more than double a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival, but too few people feel confident to act. A recent Ipsos survey of 2,252 UK adults (aged 16–75) found that just 13% say they are very confident in giving CPR to someone they do not know.

When asked how confident they would feel performing CPR using CPRWrap™, the proportion saying they would feel “very confident” increased to 20%. Overall confidence (those saying they were either ‘somewhat’ or ‘very confident’) increased from 43% to 67% in the same research.

“Project Rosie” includes: A focus on building CPR competence and confidence, giving hospitality staff the knowledge to respond to a cardiac arrest Accessible CPR training for hospitality outlet and supplier employees at all levels Distribution of CPRWrap™ kits, providing a practical tool to support confidence in an emergency Engagement with all participants to become advocates for CPR competency and confidence to their customers and communities, extending the initiative’s life-saving impact.

Cost is £10 per CPRWrap which includes access to training and gives suppliers, venues and outlets a valuable CPR aid to add to their first aid kits.

“Project Rosie represents a unique opportunity to empower the UK’s hospitality industry to save lives,” said Naomi Fielding, Commercial Director, CPRWrap Europe. “Immediate CPR can make the difference between life and death, and by making training widely accessible, we are equipping everyday people to become confident in emergency situations.”

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, added:

“Hospitality is built on care, people and community, and with that comes a responsibility to keep one another safe. “UKHospitality is proud to support an industry-wide commitment to improve CPR competence and confidence, helping our people feel prepared to act in an emergency. “This campaign reflects the very best of our sector – working together to create safer workplaces, stronger communities and a more resilient future for hospitality.”

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“We’re proud to support a fantastic initiative that will give more people crucial knowledge and confidence to respond to cardiac emergencies.” Steve Alton, CEO of the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) added: “Pubs are at the heart of their communities and are often the first place people turn to when help is needed. This programme ensures that the brilliant people serving those communities are ready to step in during a cardiac emergency.