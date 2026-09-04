Proper Pubs and Carling Join Forces to Support Local Foodbanks

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This September, Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns is partnering with Carling to donate 5p of every pint of Carling sold in pubs throughout its estate to local foodbanks across the UK.

With over 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, the initiative is part of Proper Pubs’ annual ‘Heroes of Hunger’ campaign which seeks to fight food poverty across the UK. For Carling, the campaign builds on its long-standing commitment to bringing communities together and supporting the places where people gather.

This year’s campaign coincides with National Foodbank Day on 4th September and comes at a time when almost one in eight UK households are experiencing food insecurity.

In addition to the donations from Carling sales, pubs are being encouraged to host food collection drives across the month to gather as many donations as possible for local food banks. Last year, as a result of the fantastic efforts from individual operators, Proper Pubs successfully donated over £15,000 and enough food to feed 1,300 people for a week to local food banks across the UK.

From 1st-30th September, every pint of Carling sold in a participating pub will contribute towards a donation to a local foodbank. At the beginning of October, each local foodbank will be presented with the total funds raised, alongside any food collected through donation drives.

Nathan Wall, Managing Director at Proper Pubs, commented: “Championing community initiatives such as local foodbanks continues to sit at the heart of everything we do at Proper Pubs. This support remains crucial during a challenging time for many people across the UK as cost-of-living pressures continue to impact many families and individuals. Following the fantastic efforts and impact of last year’s ‘Heroes of Hunger’ campaign, I’m delighted that we are building on this momentum through our renewed partnership with Carling.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Proper Pubs team, I would like to extend a huge thank you to our operators, who are the beating heart of their communities. Their dedication and hard work are what make these campaigns such a success, and we look forward to continuing to support communities across the nation through this year’s activation.”

Tina Wood, Operator at the Ashmore Inn, Wolverhampton said: “I’ve been running a foodbank at The Ashmore Inn since the day I took over, and what started with one simple thought, that nobody in our community should have to go hungry, has grown into something that means so much to me. People can come in through the side door, pick up a bag and take what they need, no questions asked.

“The Ashmore has never just been about serving pints, it is a place where people can walk in as strangers, leave as friends and come back as family. The generosity we have seen has been incredible, one small donation can encourage another, and before long the whole community is looking after its own. Campaigns like this matter because they don’t only raise much-needed funds; they start conversations. They remind us to look beyond the smile somebody may be wearing and realise that we never really know what battles people are fighting when they go home.”

Rachel Evans, On-Trade Sales Director at Carling brewer Molson Coors, added: “This initiative is a fantastic example of the positive role pubs play in their communities, something we aim to help champion across the industry. As the UK’s number one core lager brand, Carling has been part of bringing people together in community pubs for decades, and we’re proud of the role it’s playing in partnership with Proper Pubs for Heroes of Hunger – helping bring the campaign to life and raise valuable funds and donations for local foodbanks across the UK.”