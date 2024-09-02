Proper Pubs Launches Heroes Of Hunger Campaign

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns which has over 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, has launched a brand-new, estate wide fundraising campaign – Heroes of Hunger – to support local foodbanks across the UK.

As part of this initiative, each Proper Pub will be taking part in FoodFest and hosting a fundraising event such as a kids fun day or music festival between 6th – 8th September 2024, coinciding with National Foodbank Day (6th September). To collect as many items as possible to support their local foodbanks, each person that brings an item for donation will be given a raffle ticket – the more items each individual brings, the more raffle tickets they will be given – to be in with a chance of winning a bar tab at their local Proper Pub.

Each year, Proper Pubs looks to run a community driven campaign to support worthwhile local initiatives. Throughout 2023, Proper Pubs tasked each of its pubs to raise the funds to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at each site where there was an opportunity. Having successfully completed this challenge – with 11 lives saved thanks to the outreach – Proper Pubs is now focusing on local foodbanks to support those struggling in the cost-of-living.

Mark Brooke, Managing Director at Proper Pubs, commented: “Choosing to support local foodbanks felt like the right thing to do given the current cost-of-living crisis, that unfortunately is affecting many people across the UK. I hope that by running this fantastic initiative and supporting such a worthwhile cause will positively impact individuals and families across the UK. At Proper Pubs, we have always championed community pubs because we believe they are so much more than just a place to drink and I think this campaign stands testament to that.

As always, I am so grateful to our fantastic operators and their communities who are, once again, coming together to make this happen.”

Proper Pubs is always looking for ways to support its communities through an annual schedule of events and fundraising initiatives from Easter Egg collections to charity walks. In March, Proper Pubs was crowned Community Pub Operator 2024 at the prestigious Publican Awards, and in the lead up to Christmas 2023, Proper Pubs donated 20,000 Christmas selection boxes and other festive treats to local charities.