Delivery Gains Ground as Euros and Summer Heat Shape Spending Habits

Britain’s leading managed restaurant groups have seen a year-on-year (YOY) increase of 9.4% for delivery sales, CGA by NIQ’s latest Hospitality at Home Tracker reveals.

July saw another consecutive month of unbroken sales growth this year, reflecting sustained consumer demand for delivery options, despite a deceleration from the double-digit growth recorded in May and June.

Conversely, takeaway and click-and-collect sales remain static, with a slight decline of -0.2% in July compared to the same month last year. This is a marginal improvement from the -1.1% decline in June, suggesting the rate of decline is slowing.

Overall, combined delivery, takeaway, and click-and-collect sales in July 2024 were 5.3% higher than in July 2023. This represents the 14th consecutive month of year-on-year growth for the sector, further solidifying its resilience despite shifting consumer behaviours and external economic pressures.

The split between food and drink sales in the delivery and takeaway channels has remained stable, with food sales comprising 90.3% of the total and drink sales accounting for 9.7%. This consistency highlights the ongoing preference for home-delivered meals over other options.

The comparison with July 2023 sales highlights shifting consumer preferences, with consistent delivery sales growth indicating convenience and in home dining is firmly in favour.

While delivery sales growth has cooled slightly from June’s Euros spike, it remains clear consumers value the convenience of having meals brought directly to their doorsteps. Additionally, consumers are taking advantage of the good weather to enjoy meals on the go, or as a more budget-friendly option during a month when many focused their spending on events like the Euros tournament and Olympic Games.

Karl Chessell, CGA by NIQ’s director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA said: “Looking ahead, restaurants can continue to capitalise on these trends by offering versatile menu options catering to both delivery and takeaway customers. Plus, seamless customer experiences are crucial for maintaining this positive momentum, from online ordering to timely delivery. Furthermore, pushing drinks remains an opportunity to upsell and generate incremental sales that are easily added to food-based orders, while offering consumers greater choice than what they are likely to have available at home.”