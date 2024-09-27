Proposals to Create New Lifestyle Hotel at NOMA Manchester’s Landmark New Century House Revealed

Share Post Share Email

Plans have been revealed to transform New Century House – the iconic Grade II listed building into an upscale hotel in NOMA, Manchester’s growing neighbourhood.

New Century House – a striking 14-storey landmark building of 1960s classic Modernist design was built for the Co-operative Insurance Society and was latterly the headquarters of The Co-operative Group. Its conversion will provide up to 196 bedrooms with proposals for a stunning roof terrace restaurant and bar offering outstanding views across the city. Conference and leisure facilities would be created in the basement.

The new hotel will further complement the existing neighbourhood next door to New Century Hall, the refurbished music venue, eclectic food hall and the DBS Institute (music technology and games design courses to degree and postgraduate level).

NOMA is fast building a reputation as a must-visit dining destination too, with the recent addition of Skof, the dining restaurant by Chef Tom Barnes, which has earned rave reviews from acclaimed food critics and a spot in the 2024 Michelin Guide since opening this year.

MEPC, the Development and Asset Manager for the NOMA estate, is working with hotel & leisure specialist practice Jenics to secure a hotel partner, ahead of a formal planning proposal being submitted to Manchester City Council in the coming months.

Dan Hyde, Development Director at MEPC, developer and asset manager at NOMA said: “New Century House is a Manchester landmark and we believe now is the right time to bring it back to life as a hotel. It’s a natural next step for our growing neighbourhood with the building located either side of BNY at 4 Angel Square and the destination venue of New Century Hall.”

Jeremy Collins of Jenics added: “Manchester has huge international visitor pull thanks to its global connectivity, world-leading universities and sporting and cultural assets. New Century House is a rare and outstanding opportunity and will be a tremendous addition to Manchester’s visitor economy offer, both from a business and leisure perspective.

“NOMA has adopted a flexible approach to secure a ‘best fit’ occupier by way of either a virtual freehold sale or lease disposal. This approach will drive positive interest from a range of operators.”