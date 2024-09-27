Beer Tax Hike ’Not The Answer For Healthy Pubs Or Communities’

Share Post Share Email

CAMRA has responded to reports that the Chancellor will raise taxes on beer in the upcoming Autumn Budget.

CAMRA is urging everyone to use its quick and easy online campaigning tool to contact their local MP ahead of the Autumn Budget in order to get a fair deal for pubs, pints and people.

We are calling for a further reduction in draught beer and cider duty, a reform of the Business Rates system in England, a VAT cut for hospitality businesses, a review of the definition of cider and a 50% juice minimum in cider, as well as the removal of unnecessary rules that prevent sales of takeaway pints.

Take part in the E-lobby here: https://action.camra.org.uk/page/156994/action/1

CAMRA Chairman, Ash Corbett-Collins, said: “Pubs are at the centre of communities across the UK and provide the best environment for moderate alcohol consumption in a social setting. Hiking beer tax in the Autumn Budget – at a time when pubs and brewers have battled against the odds to survive – is not the answer for healthy pubs or communities.

“In particular, the Chancellor should be looking at cutting tax on draught beer – meaning beer brewed for, and consumed in pubs, social clubs and taprooms – and reforming the grossly unfair business rates system to give a fair deal to pubs.”