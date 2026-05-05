Pub Closures Hit Two a Day as BBPA Calls for Urgent Reform

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A total of 161 pubs closed across Britain in the first three months of this year, an equivalent of almost two a day – according to latest figures from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

The industry body said the closures across England, Scotland, and Wales, equated to more than 2,400 job losses – half of which are younger people’s jobs.

The BBPA says that the scale of closures underlines exactly why the pub-specific business rates relief that came into effect in April was so necessary for the sector – and why a long-term plan is needed to save locals, vital to communities throughout the UK.

The leading trade body said the combination of vital, but temporary, relief, alongside a disproportionate tax burden and heavy new costs, means Government must continue to work with the sector on a long-term plan to save pubs, jobs, and hearts of communities.

During the same period in 2025, 128 pubs closed, which equates to a 26% increase in quarterly closures so far this year.

With the beer and pub sector pouring more than £34 billion into the economy in one year alone and supporting more than a million jobs – half of which are made up of 16-24-year-olds, the BBPA says Government must remain committed to supporting the sector.

The BBPA said key to securing the future of pubs is delivering permanent, fair business rates reform, a cut in beer duty and VAT, and reducing the regulatory burden.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “The scale of these closures is avoidable because pubs are doing a brisk trade, but their profits are wiped out by a disproportionate tax burden and huge costs.

“For too many, the sheer weight of taxes and regulatory costs have forced them to shut up shop, which will only hurt communities, workers, and the wider economy.

“This underscores why Government’s business rates relief was so necessary, and the support such a welcome relief.

“We want to work with Government to establish a permanent long-term plan that will deliver permanently lower bills, a fairer system and ultimately protect this treasured sector. This means more people in jobs, precious community spaces protected, vibrant high streets, and more investment and growth.”

The regions that suffered the most from net pub closures in England were London and the South East, with 0.5% closures, followed by East of England with 0.4% closures. The North East suffered the least closures, with 0.1% net closures. Scotland lost 41 pubs, equating to 1%.

The BBPA said the impact of all the Budget measures added in November 2025 were an eye-watering £322 million of business costs for pubs and brewers, meaning incredibly tough decisions for many and a major brake on investment and growth. This does not include the meaningful 15% pub-specific relief and real terms freeze to business rates.

For every three pounds spent in a pub, one pound goes straight to the tax man, the BBPA stressed.

In 2025, the total net pub closure figure in the UK was 336. Over the last five years, there were nearly 2,200 net pub closures, with the number of pubs falling from 46,829 in 2020 to 44,656 in 2025.

The BBPA warned that pub closures will have a further impact on those who are part of the supply chain, including farmers, brewers and other industries who form part of the sector’s wider eco-system.