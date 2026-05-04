Government to Blame for Pub Closures, New Research Finds

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The public holds the Government responsible for record pub closures, according to new research conducted by the Long Live the Local campaign and More in Common.

Campaigners say that the survey, which found that 54% of the public blames either national or local government when a pub closes, should act as a warning to politicians ahead of the local elections that they must prioritise the sector.

The survey found that Reform UK voters were the most critical of the Government, with 74% blaming either local authorities or Westminster for pub closures, followed by almost two-thirds of Conservative voters (63%) and just over half of Green Party voters (53%).

When asked what would save the sector, the plurality of voters (32%) said that making business rates fairer for pubs would be the best policy.

This was most popular among Conservative (43%), Liberal Democrat (38%) and Green Party (35%) supporters.

Despite the clear cross-party consensus, few voters felt that their local MP was sufficiently engaged with the issue.

These results come despite January’s Budget U-turn for pubs, showing that many voters believe not enough is being done to protect Britain’s locals. One pub a day currently closes in England and Wales, and the UK has lost 2,000 pubs since 2020, according to figures from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

Only 13% of voters said that they felt their MP had spoken up for the sector, whilst fewer than 1 in 10 (7%) claimed that their local MP had done enough to support pubs in their constituency.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the BBPA, said: “Despite recent important support from the Government and the many MPs across all political parties who champion pubs and brewers, voters clearly believe that there is still more to be done.

“Pubs are the soul of the community, create jobs, and, with a quarter of a million people joining our Long Live the Local campaign that supports the people behind the pint, it’s no wonder people care about them so much.

“What the public wants is a fair tax system for pubs, one that keeps businesses competitive and recognises their unique role as valuable spaces for communities across the country.

“With the local elections right around the corner, it’s key for candidates to recognise just how important pubs are, and to back their local.

“We’re calling on the Government to work with us and deliver permanent business rates reform, lower employment costs, cut beer duty and VAT to save countless pubs which are burdened with huge regulatory costs.”

Luke Tryl, Executive Director at More in Common, said: “One thing comes through really strongly in this polling, the British public really care about pubs, they think they are a central part of their community and they don’t think the Government is doing enough to protect them.

“In fact, over half of voters blame national or local government for pub closures and want to see politicians at all levels doing more to stand up for them. At a time when the Government already finds itself struggling with a restless electorate, a wave of further pub closures will only reinforce the frustration that those in charge are unable or unwilling to deliver for local communities across Britain.

“On the flipside taking action on issues like rates is one way the Government can show that it recognises the value of pubs and gets the public back onside.”