Pubs To Be Protected With As Part Of £20 Million Heritage Revival Fund

Pubs, parks, at risk of falling into disrepair will be protected with £15 million grant scheme now open for applications, and comes alongside a new £4.85 million Heritage Revival Fund also open for applications, helping communities to take ownership of local heritage sites and bring them back into good use.

The new £4.85 million Heritage Revival Fund is currently accepting applications for projects that will help to rescue and repurpose neglected historic buildings, and will do this by supporting community organisations, charities and social enterprises to take ownership of sites, transforming them into vibrant spaces that meet local needs.

The programme will be delivered by the Architectural Heritage Fund and will run from 1 April 2025 until 31 March 2026. It will be open to charities and social enterprises in England seeking to take ownership of and adapt historic buildings for community uses.

This is in addition to the £15 million Heritage at Risk Capital Fund opening for Expressions of Interest from individuals or organisations, focusing on the most deprived areas to rescue their locally cherished, at-risk historic sites and buildings.

This funding will support projects which seek to repair and enhance a variety of heritage buildings to benefit the local public and community including pubs.

Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:

“It is so important to communities across the country that we preserve local heritage that helps us to tell our national story.”

“I am delighted that we have been able to provide this support to save the historic buildings most at risk, whilst simultaneously empowering people all over the country to take over the heritage sites at the beating heart of their communities and bring them back into good use.

These new funds are just another step of our Plan for Change, helping to boost local economies and bring opportunity to everyone, everywhere.”

Chair of CAMRA’s Pub Heritage Group Paul Ainsworth said:

“CAMRA warmly welcomes this new fund which will help communities bid for funding to breathe new life into closed, derelict or at-risk heritage pubs. We believe that pubs in nationally important buildings, or with historic interiors, need to be protected both as buildings which tell us about our national story, but also as thriving pubs acting as the beating heart of communities today.”

“The Government also need to provide funding to save under-threat locals that aren’t classed as heritage pubs. There are more than 200 community-owned pubs in the country, where previously struggling pubs have been taken over and run for the people, by the people.”

“But those looking to take over their local as a community owned pub if it is under threat of closure or conversion need to be able to access advice, support and funding to make sure bids are successful, securing the pub at the heart of community life for decades to come. Since the Community Ownership Fund closed last year, no such funding has been available. The Government should urgently create a new funding stream so that communities can save their local pub.”