Craft Guild Of Chefs Announces New Deadline For National Chef Of The Year Entries

In response to valuable feedback from previous competitors, the Craft Guild of Chefs has extended the deadline for its most prestigious competition, the National Chef of the Year, to Monday, 19th May 2025.

In recent weeks, the Guild has reached out to past National Chef of the Year competitors to ensure that chefs are aware of the brief and to answer any questions about the entry process. The response to the brief created by Matt Abé has been incredibly positive but there have been several requests for more time for the chefs to complete their menus.

Earlier today, during a live session on the Craft Guild of Chefs’ Instagram, David Mulcahy announced the deadline extension and addressed key questions raised by competitors. This covered subjects such as the judging process, how to get feedback on entries and a reminder of the brief.

David Mulcahy, Vice-President of the Craft Guild of Chefs and competition director, said:

“Listening to chefs, and the needs of the industry, is really important to the National Chef of the Year team and we know that the next month is a busy time with Easter and multiple Bank Holidays approaching. It’s important that we give chefs enough time to execute the highest level of entry to enable competitors to have the highest chance possible of getting through to the next stage. We urge all chefs to maximise the opportunity that this extension gives them and look forward to seeing who will be getting through each stage over the coming months.”