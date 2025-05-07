Punch Pubs & Co Acquires The Engineers Arms, in Henlow

Share Post Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of The Engineers Arms in the rural village of Henlow, Bedfordshire.

The popular pub, which renowned Publicans Kevin and Sharon have run for 36 years, has been welcomed into Punch’s Leased and Tenanted estate.

Speaking about the acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Head of Acquisitions, Andrew Cannons, said: “This is an incredibly exciting acquisition, and we are thrilled that Kevin and Sharon will be joining the Punch family. As we continue with the transition, we look forward to getting to know the local community and upholding the stellar reputation that Kevin, Sharon and the team have created locally. I do not doubt that this fantastic pub will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

The community pub, affectionately known locally as ‘The Engine’, offers a superb range of real ales, ciders, continental lagers and 30 premium gins, as well as a variety of in-house entertainment, which Kevin and Sharon are keen to maintain.

Punch Pubs Operations Manager, Lee Greenwood, added:

“I’m delighted to be working alongside Kevin, Sharon, and the team as they transition into the Punch family. The Engineers Arms is a fantastic pub that is well-loved in the community, thanks to Kevin and Sharon’s dedication and commitment over the last 36 years. Our priority is to ensure that the Engineers Arms will continue to run with the same spirit that Kevin and Sharon have created, including keeping their impressive range of cask ales.”