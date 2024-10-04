Punch Pubs & Co Acquires The Salmon Leap, Southampton

Share Post Share Email

Pub company Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of The Salmon Leap in Totton, Southampton.

Having first opened its doors in 1962, the Salmon Leap has since gone on to become a local hot spot for events, food and drink as well as being a meeting place for guests and locals alike. The established pub will be taken on by Publican Shane Light, who has been working with his father and renowned former Publican Eric, for many years.

Speaking about their latest acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Head of Estate Development and Acquisitions Andrew Cannons commented: “The Salmon Leap is the definition of a community pub which has built up an excellent reputation within Totton. I am certain that under the helm of Shane and his partner, Sanna, the pub will continue to thrive with the support of Punch’s industry-leading investment and support for many years to come.”

Eric Light, who is thought to be Hampshire’s longest-serving landlord, has built up an incredible rapport with the community of Totton during his 30-year reign and has led the Salmon Leap to victory through many industry challenges.

Punch Pubs Operations Manager Jay Pearce added: “It’s wonderful to see the evolution of this fantastic pub, and I am thrilled that Eric has passed down his valuable hospitality traits to Shane, whom I know will continue to run an epic pub business. It is also great to hear that Shane and Sanna will retain The Salmon Leap’s existing team, and I’m excited to be working alongside them to continue building a successful future here.”

Image ©Copyright Chris Downer and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence.