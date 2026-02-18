Flat Iron To Open On Temple Street, Birmingham This Summer

Share Post Share Email

Flat Iron have announced that they will be opening a restaurant in Birmingham this Summer.

Flat Iron Birmingham will open on 41-42 Temple Street, set within a historic building, moments from Victoria Square. Sitting just off Colmore Row, the area has long been at the centre of Birmingham’s commercial and civic life, defined by its grand architecture and sense of permanence.

The restaurant’s concise menu is led by the signature ‘Flat Iron’ steak, taken from the often overlooked featherblade, known for its flavour, tenderness and juiciness when seam butchered with skill and care.

The restaurant will be arranged across two floors, with 60 covers at ground level and a further 50 covers on the first floor.

Speaking of the opening, Flat Iron’s Head of Beef Fred Smith said: “From the very beginning, Flat Iron has been about offering carefully sourced, high-quality steak at great value. We’re delighted to be bringing Flat Iron to the city’s vibrant dining scene and are looking forward to opening our doors this summer.”