Quick-Service Restaurants Surge Ahead as UK Consumers Seek Value and Convenience

Despite improved weather conditions, UK consumers are demonstrating caution in their dining habits, opting for fewer but more meaningful eating-out occasions.

According to the latest data from Lumina Intelligence’s Eating and Drinking Out Panel, eating-out penetration slightly declined to 58.3% (-0.3 percentage points), with average frequency also down by 0.7%. However, spend per visit increased by 6.4%, reflecting both inflationary pressures and a growing appetite for quality experiences.

Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) have emerged as the primary beneficiaries of this shift, recording the most significant gain in market share at +2.3 percentage points. Their appeal lies in offering convenient and affordable dining options that resonate with consumers seeking value without compromising on quality.

Coffee shops and restaurants also experienced growth (+1.2 percentage points), as diners gravitated towards premium experiences. In contrast, pubs and bars saw a decline of 2.3 percentage points, missing the typical seasonal uplift associated with sunny days and sporting events.

From a menu perspective, pizza led dish growth with a 1.2 percentage point increase, attributed to its versatility and shareability. Dinner and brunch occasions gained popularity, while lunch saw the sharpest drop (-2.2 percentage points), indicating a shift towards more social and intentional dining moments.

These insights underscore the importance for foodservice operators to adapt to evolving consumer preferences, focusing on value, convenience, and quality to capture market share in a cautious economic climate.