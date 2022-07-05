RedCat Pub Company & The Coaching Inn Group Acquire Forest Park Hotel in Brockenhurst

Share Tweet Share Email

RedCat Pub Company, the investment vehicle from ex-Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand, has acquired the Forest Park Country Hotel and Inn in Brockenhurst, in the New Forest in Hampshire.

The latest in a string of acquisitions in top tourist destinations, following those on the north Norfolk coast and in the Brecon Beacons national park.

This is the 11th acquisition by The Coaching Inn Group under RedCat ownership and brings the number of pub hotels owned by The Coaching Inn Group to 29. RedCat has grown strongly since inception in February 2021, having acquired more than 100 pubs and pub hotels, now amounting to a hotel room estate of in excess of 1,200 rooms.

The Coaching Inn Group, acquired by RedCat last August, operates historic coaching inns in market towns across the UK. The Forest Park Country Hotel and Inn, which has recently benefited from significant investment, has 40 en-suite bedrooms and an inn and restaurant serving modern British cuisine. RedCat’s strategy is to acquire quality inns, managed and tenanted pubs across the UK.



International real estate advisor Savills completed the sale. James Greenslade, Director in the Hotel Capital Markets team at Savills, says:

“We are delighted to complete the sale of Forest Park following a competitive and confidential marketing process, in which we received significant interest, to The Coaching Inn Group. We would like to wish them every success with this latest addition to their growing portfolio.”.

Kevin Charity, Chief Executive of The Coaching Inn Group, says:

“This is an excellent Country Inn and Hotel, lavishly furnished and decorated and we’re delighted to make it the latest addition in our high-quality portfolio of inns, which has expanded rapidly thanks to RedCat’s support. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow our portfolio at pace.”