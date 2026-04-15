Restaurants Raise A Million To Tackle Homelessness

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Last night (April 14), restaurateurs gathered at Toklas restaurant in central London to acknowledge the achievements of the charity StreetSmart. Guests were the first to hear that the latest campaign raised a massive £1,178,000 to tackle homelessness across the U.K.

Each year StreetSmart raises funds by collecting £1 per table donations from diners at leading restaurants. This time 650 restaurants took part including St John, Barrafina and The Wolesley. The eateries at Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason and The Ned Hotel were joined by newcomers Lillibets, Kudu and One Club Row each adding thousands of pounds to the pot.

Sunaina Sethi of JKS restaurants said “StreetSmart community of supporters represent the hospitality sector at its very best: generous and without prejudice. Their work is a powerful reminder that small acts can ripple into big impact.”

Charities are in urgent need of any extra funds available to tackle the rising problem. As of late 2025, rough sleeping in England has reached a record high of 4,793 people on a single night, marking the fourth consecutive annual increase.

Since its launch in 1998, the pioneering fundraising initiative has raised over £16 million to support people experiencing homelessness in 22 regions across the UK. Every penny raised in each city stays local, supporting frontline projects that provide sustainable solutions to homelessness – with a strong focus on young people aged 16–25.

Michelin Star Chef Jun Tanaka says “Hospitality is about caring for people. Supporting Streetsmart lets us share that care beyond our restaurant with homeless and vulnerable people across the U.K.”

StreetSmart partners LandAid – the property industry charity working to end youth homelessness have partnered with Streetsmart to maximise the impact of the funds raised. LandAid covers all campaign costs and plays a vital role in distributing funds to ensure that 100% of donations go directly to local projects helping those in greatest need. And this year they have pledged an additional £175,000 boost to the fund.

Paul Morrish, Chief Executive at LandAid, was delighted with the result: “The generosity of diners and the commitment of the hospitality sector is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when communities come together with purpose. At LandAid, we’re proud to stand alongside StreetSmart, ensuring that every pound raised helps transform the lives of young people facing homelessness – offering them hope, dignity and a brighter future.”