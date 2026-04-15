Survey Reveals Regional Pint Price Gap

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With approximately 38,600 licensed pubs still trading across the United Kingdom, the great British local remains a cornerstone of community life — and as beer garden season draws near, the prospect of a well-earned pint in the sunshine holds as much appeal as ever.

Yet that simple pleasure is becoming an increasingly costly one. According to data from small business comparison platform Bionic, the average price of a pint in the UK has climbed to £4.85 — a significant 27.6% rise on the £3.80 average recorded in 2025, placing fresh pressure on both consumers and operators alike.

With longer evenings arriving and consumer confidence in outdoor hospitality returning, Bionic has identified the most and least affordable locations across the UK for a drink — findings that will be of particular interest to on-trade operators navigating an increasingly price-sensitive customer base.

The 10 cheapest places in the UK for a pint on average

Bury – £2.50

Burnley – £3.00

Darlington – £3.00

Burton Upon Trent – £3.25

Blackburn – £3.25

Bradford – £3.25

Hartlepool – £3.25

Doncaster – £3.25

Blackpool – £3.50

Kingston Upon Hull – £3.50

Bury is the cheapest place in the UK for a pint

With the average pint priced at just £2.50, Bury, in Greater Manchester, comes out on top as the ultimate destination for a drink in the UK.

Home to more than 35 pubs with a high average rating, frequently ranging between 4.2 and 4.9 stars, the town offers a great experience for pub lovers***.

The average cost of a pint in Bury and Gloucester is £3.00

If you’re after an affordable pint, Bury and Gloucester are among the top spots in the UK. With a pint averaging just £3.00 in both places, these locations offer great value for money when it comes to enjoying a drink.

The 10 most expensive places in the UK for a pint on average

• Oxford England – £6.75

• Brighton and Hove England – £6.50

• London England – £6.50

• Guildford England – £6.50

• Reading England – £6.50

• Basingstoke England – £6.50

• Harlow England – £6.50

• Woking England – £6.25

• Edinburgh Scotland – £6.00

• Belfast Northern Ireland – £6.00

Oxford is the most expensive place in the UK for a pint

Oxford is officially the priciest place in the UK for a pint, with an average pint costing £6.75 – 170% more than the country’s cheapest.

The South East is the most expensive place in England for a pint

Despite common assumptions that London would top the list due to its reputation and high cost of living, Brighton and Hove ranks above London, as the second most expensive place in England for a pint on average, with prices averaging £6.50, on par with several other southern towns, including Guildford, Reading, and Basingstoke.

This cluster of high prices across the South East highlights a broader regional trend, where strong demand, affluent populations, and thriving social scenes continue to push pint prices upward