Revised Figures Reveal No Economic Growth in Q4 UK Economy

The UK economy showed no growth in the last quarter, according to the revised figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The previous estimate for July and September said the economy grew by 0.1%.

Bars and restaurants, legal firms and advertising performed “less well”, the director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said on Monday.

“The household saving ratio fell a little in the latest period, though remains relatively high by historic standards,” she added.

“Meanwhile, real household disposable income per head showed no growth.”

One of the UK’s leading business groups, the CBI, said its latest company survey suggested “the economy is headed for the worst of all worlds”

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “These revised growth figures confirm what we already suspected – that the economy is in a fragile place and in dire need of growth.

“But with business confidence already plummeting and a third of hospitality businesses operating at or below break even, the planned changes to employer National Insurance Contributions will make generating economic growth even more difficult.

“Hospitality is hit disproportionately hard by the changes, particularly the lowering of the threshold, and the £3.4 billion in costs hitting the sector in April will impact jobs, investment and business viability.

“That’s why we urgently need the Government to rethink its approach. Delaying these changes to allow for proper consultation and engagement with businesses is much needed to protect hard-working venues and team members.”