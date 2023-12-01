Royal Crown Reopens After A “Refurbishment Fit For A King”

Share Tweet Share Email

Britain’s oldest brewer Shepherd Neame has reopened historic Rochester pub, The Crown, after a stunning £1.2 million transformation – and reinstated its former name The Royal Crown.

The Grade II Listed building, situated near Rochester Bridge on the High Street, a short walk from Rochester Castle, dates back to the 1860s, but there has been an inn on the site since the 1300s.

It was previously known as The Royal Crown Hotel, and in honour of King Charles’s Coronation earlier this year – and in a nod to King Henry VIII’s historic visit to the town in 1539 to meet his fourth bride, Anne of Cleves – the pub’s relaunch has been marked with a return to the regal moniker.

During the past three months, the pub has undergone an extensive internal and external renovation, with care taken to retain and enhance its historic features while introducing a contemporary look and feel.

The team at the pub, which reopened to customers on Saturday, November 25, will continue to be led by General Manager Tom Crackett.

Managing Director, Pubs, Jonathon Swaine, said: “We are delighted to unveil The Royal Crown’s new look and offer. Our team have worked incredibly hard during the past months to revitalise this historic building while also preserving its unique character and features.

“The pub boasts an amazing riverside location in the heart of Rochester, and we are sure that following this stunning transformation it will continue to go from strength to strength.”