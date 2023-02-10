Sacha Lord Foundation Set to Launch in Late 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

A charity to help young people enter the hospitality and event industry is set to launch later this year, Parklife co founder, Sacha Lord has announced.

The Sacha Lord Foundation, which is currently applying for charitable status, will provide those aged 15-21 with educational funding and employment opportunities in the hospitality and event sectors.

Supporting disadvantaged young people living in Greater Manchester, it will provide ‘the first step on the ladder’ for those wanting to create a career in the sector, working in partnership with schools, colleges and higher education facilities to fund and provide education placements through scholarships and maintenance grants.

It will also work directly with employers to develop work experience placements allowing students to learn and develop real-world skills and widen career development pathways.

Speaking on the launch of the charity, Lord said,

“When I was a teenager, I knew I wanted to get into music and events but no one around me was able to advise how. 30 years later, and through perseverance and hard work, I am walking evidence that in my industry, there is no barrier and opportunities are open to all if you know where to look, even for someone who left school with two Us and an E.

“There are so many young people in Greater Manchester, particularly after Covid, who will be in the same position I was back in the day, where you feel like everyone else knows what they’re doing and you don’t. This will be especially prevalent in the more deprived areas across our city-region where opportunities are few and far between, and the financial means to follow your desired career path are limited.

“Opportunities, whether that be through education or employment, are something that every student should have access to, no matter where you’re from or your background.

“That’s why I’m passionate about this Foundation, so that we can provide better support to young people through dedicated mentorship, training and funding, and so that they can go on to pursue a career in the sector and become the leaders of the future.”

The Foundation will be funded by Lord and other hospitality figures including John Drape, founder of Ground Control, as well as industry partnerships. Demi Lord will be appointed to the role of CEO.

The Foundation is due to launch in late 2023.