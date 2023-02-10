Shortlist Announced for Springboard Awards for Excellence 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

The 48 shortlisted hospitality businesses competing to win a coveted Springboard Award for Excellence on 20 April has been announced. The charity were delighted to receive more than 200 entries and nominations this year, a record number for their prestigious annual awards. This made the judging process tougher than ever for the panels of hospitality professionals, compiled of external Springboard supporters and ambassadors.

The awards ceremony itself will take place aboard Oceandiva, Smart Group’s impressive 600 capacity, 86 metre long vessel, a revolutionary, Co2 neutral event space, on the River Thames.

Broadcaster and journalist Gordon Smart, presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, will be the host for this year’s awards. Gordon is predominantly known for having hosted afternoon shows on talkSPORT, BBC Radio Scotland, the evening show on Radio X and Weekend Breakfast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The awards will recognise and celebrate the UK and Ireland’s hospitality superstars. This includes those who have inspired us over the last year with their resourcefulness, creativity, innovative ideas, those who have supported the growth of their organisation, developed their co-workers and been leaders within their communities.

Looking forward to the event, which takes place on 20 April, Springboard’s CEO, Chris Gamm said: “The Awards for Excellence is a great opportunity for the industry to come together and commend our top businesses, showcasing their successes and hugely talented workforce. Each year, the award ceremony grows and becomes more exquisite; This year is no different and we are excited to be holding the Awards for Excellence on this exclusive new venue on the River Thames.”