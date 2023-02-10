Pub and Bar Operators Embrace Indulgence During Festive Season

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub and Bar operators took advantage of the festive season to offer customers a taste of indulgence, with burgers and chicken dishes emerging as the most popular main courses. According to the latest data from Lumina Intelligence’s Menu Tracker, 21% of main course orders on pub and bar menus were burgers, showing a growing share compared to Q3 2022.

Starters such as wings, nuggets, and tenders also saw increased share, while chips remained the most popular side dish. The recent World Cup created opportunities for operators to target consumers through promotions on pub favourites as increased consumers visited pubs to enjoy the games.

57% of new dishes introduced by pub and bar operators were main courses, an increase of 2% compared to Q3 2022. The top new releases were burgers and chicken dishes, reflecting the current market trends of indulgence, customisation, and nostalgia. The popularity of dessert dishes also increased, with a 4% increase in share. Ice creams, sorbets, and cake were the top two new desserts introduced.

“Operators are always looking for ways to bring joy and excitement to their customers, and the festive season provided the perfect opportunity to do so, aligning menu offerings with the growing trends of indulgence and nostalgia” said Megan Thresher, Insights Manager at Lumina Intelligence.