Sales Warm Up For Pub Groups In August But Restaurants Fade In The Heat

Warm weather helped Britain’s leading managed pub groups to solid sales growth in August, the latest CGA RSM Hospitality Business Tracker reveals.

Pubs’ like-for-like sales were 2.8% ahead of August 2024, making it their best month since April. Sustained sunshine in many areas attracted consumers to pubs with gardens or terraces, and CGA by NIQ data shows it was a particularly strong period for sales of beer and cider.

However, the heat also reduced some people’s levels of eating-out, and restaurant groups recorded a 1.6% dip in sales in August. Bars’ sales were down by 5.0% from August 2024, and the on-the-go segment was 4.5% behind.

With all channels combined, the CGA RSM Hospitality Business Tracker shows like-for-like growth of 0.5% for hospitality operators in August. It is the Tracker’s first positive month since April and only the third of the year so far. Total sales, including at venues opened by groups in the last 12 months, were up by 3.9%—fractionally ahead of the UK’s current rate of inflation.

For the sixth month out of eight, hospitality operators in London were outperformed by groups further afield. Sales within the M25 were 0.3% up on August 2024, but they were ahead by 0.6% outside of the M25.

Karl Chessell, director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA at CGA by NIQ, said:

“August’s figures complete a challenging Summer for hospitality. Ongoing price rises are making consumers cautious, and while the sunshine loosened some people’s spending in pubs, many restaurants have found it hard to generate the sustained real-terms growth that is needed to mitigate sharp increases in costs. The future remains bright for well-run, good-value and guest-focused hospitality groups, but the outlook remains difficult for some businesses as we move into the crucial final months of the year.

Saxon Moseley, head of leisure and hospitality at RSM UK, said:

“The hospitality industry returned to growth in August with positive like-for-like sales for the first time since April. While good news for the sector, the figures do mask differing fortunes, with restaurants in particular continuing to report real terms reductions in turnover. Of concern to operators will be the rise in the use of discounting to entice cautious consumers through the doors, which risks squeezing margins further amid rising input and labour costs. As we enter the final months of the year, all will be hoping that the budget will provide a boost to consumer confidence and offer some relief to a sector that has borne the brunt of this year’s tax rises.”