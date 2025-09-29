42% Of Brits Believe Their Local High Street Is In Decline

Share Post Share Email

Almost half of Brits believe their local high street is worse than it was a year ago, according to a new survey by UKHospitality.

The findings, published during the Labour Party Conference, reveal that the sense of high street decline is felt most significantly in suburban and rural areas.

The survey of 5,000 consumers, produced by CGA by NIQ in partnership with the UK’s leading hospitality technology provider Zonal, showed that those in suburban areas (55%) believe their high street is worse than it was a year ago, with a similar response from consumers in rural areas (48%). In contrast, only 19% of consumers in city centres hold this view.

UKHospitality said that these results make clear that many communities living outside of big cities feel that they are being left behind, with their high streets declining.

The trade body said the survey reinforces the urgent need for the Chancellor to introduce measures at the Budget on November 26 that can revive and regenerate high streets.

It is calling for the Chancellor to implement the maximum possible business rates discount for all hospitality properties under £500,000 rateable value, alongside a zero rate surcharge for properties above that rateable value, which will level the playing field for the high street, reduce costs and remove barriers to investment.

The survey reveals that the public overwhelmingly believe (74%) that hospitality needs and deserves more support from Government.

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“These are really worrying statistics. It’s clear that many of our communities, outside of big cities, feel that they are being left behind. That’s unacceptable.

“We should not be faced with the situation where our towns, suburbs and villages feel that their high streets are in decline. It affects our sense of local pride and place, and has wider implications for our communities and local economies.

“This needs urgent action, and it’s no coincidence that this is happening at the same time as hospitality businesses are being taxed out.

“Relentless tax and cost increases are forcing high street and community businesses to use all their available cash to pay the bills. They simply don’t have the means to invest and grow, which impacts us all.

“One of the major barriers to high street investment and regeneration is the outdated business rates system. Bricks and mortar businesses, like our pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafes, have for decades paid far more than their fair share and it’s time to level the playing field.

“It’s positive that the Government has committed to do just that and reform the business rates system. Now it needs to provide the maximum possible discount for all hospitality properties under £500,000 rateable value, alongside a zero rate surcharge for properties above that rateable value. This is the only one way that hospitality businesses will see lower rates bills.

“I hope these figures act as a wake-up call and that we get serious about supporting hospitality to regenerate and improve our high streets. The potential is there, but the Government needs to stop the sector being taxed out first.”