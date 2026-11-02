Upham Inns Invests £500,000 in The Red Lion at Water End to Boost Drinks-Led Trade

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Upham Inns will reopen The Red Lion at Water End, near Hemel Hempstead, later this month following a £500,000 investment covering refurbishment, training and associated reopening costs. The scheme puts greater emphasis on the 1730 coaching inn’s drinks-led trade while retaining its established dining offer. It is the first full refurbishment since Upham Inns acquired 14 sites from Oakman Inns in July 2025.

The refurbishment is designed to broaden the pub’s appeal throughout the week, catering for both drop-in drinks trade at the bar and sit-down dining.

The Oakman deal has expanded the Upham Inns estate to 25 sites and strengthened its reach beyond the South of England into the Midlands and the South East. Investment in the acquired pubs so far has focused on targeted improvements, including upgrading the bedrooms. The Red Lion marks the beginning of a wider programme across the group.

The project, designed by John Rogers at Creative Thinking, includes full redecoration throughout. Key changes include new high tables and additional space around the bar for drinkers, changes to the pub restaurant to create a warmer, more intimate space, and an enhanced garden for drinking and dining, where the outdoor pods have been refreshed and relocated to create private spaces for groups of six to eight.

Kelly Beard, Head of Marketing at Upham Inns, says: “Our investment in The Red Lion is about strengthening everything people want from their local: a welcoming bar, good food and somewhere they can enjoy spending time throughout the week. The changes will give drinking and socialising a more prominent place in the pub, alongside its established dining offer. We’ve already made improvements at a number of our former Oakman pubs, but The Red Lion is the first full refurbishment and the beginning of further investment across the estate.”

The site will be led by General Manager Franco Di Ruberto, who brings experience across restaurant, bar and hotel operations, having started out in his family’s Italian restaurant.

Franco comments: “This building has been looking after visitors and locals since 1730, and the refurbishment is about writing its next chapter. We’ve created more space to enjoy a drink as well as sit down for a meal, and we can’t wait to open the doors, see familiar faces again and get to know more of our neighbours.”