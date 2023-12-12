Savoy Educational Trust And Springboard Join Forces To Promote Hospitality Careers

Share Tweet Share Email

Savoy Educational Trust and Springboard have announced a three-year partnership to promote hospitality careers to more than 300,000 prospects.

They will offer industry training, put on activities in schools and colleges, and market hospitality careers to those searching for work across the UK.

Savoy Educational Trust will be funding three key areas of Springboard’s work between 2023 and 2026:

Employability Training Courses – supporting 1,156 disadvantaged people per year through a Springboard Training Course, in which they will receive soft skill development, hospitality training, accredited qualifications, CV and interview workshops, work experience, and guaranteed job interviews.

Careers & Education Activity – allowing 3,128 students and school leavers per year to participate in hospitality takeover days, career hub sessions, and summer school training programmes.

CareerScope Promotion – attracting 100,000 people per year to the CareerScope portal, where they can learn about hospitality careers, join a Springboard course, or apply for one of over 20,000 jobs or apprenticeships.

Angela Maher, Chief Executive of the Savoy Educational Trust, said:

“Partnering with Springboard allows us to make a meaningful impact on the future of UK hospitality by investing in key areas that promote education and employment opportunities.”

“We believe in the transformative power of education, and through our funding, Springboard will be able to deliver essential employability training courses for disadvantaged individuals, fostering a passion for hospitality among thousands of students and young people, and using CareerScope as a bridge between individuals seeking employment and the wealth of opportunities within the sector.”

Chris Gamm, Chief Executive of the Springboard Charity, said:

“We are thrilled to team up with the Savoy Educational Trust in this ambitious and inspiring three-year partnership. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to open up exciting opportunities in the hospitality industry for more than 105,000 individuals per year; and build on our fantastic work together delivering the Springboard to 2022 project, in which we helped 10,384 young people secure hospitality jobs.”