Scottish Beer & Pub Association Welcome World Cup Bank Holiday

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney wants to make Monday 15 June 2026 a public holiday so people can celebrate the national team’s World Cup appearance—their first since 1998.

The timing would let Scots enjoy the day after their opening match versus Haiti in Boston, which kicks off at 2:00am BST on Sunday 14 June.

If this happens, public sector workers under Scottish government authority would definitely get the day off, though private employers might choose to do the same. This would bring Scotland’s total public holidays to 10 for the year, matching Northern Ireland but exceeding England and Wales by two.

According to Swinney, Scotland’s World Cup qualification represents a significant milestone, and the enthusiastic response to their victory over Denmark showed how much football matters to the nation. He emphasized wanting Scots to fully experience this opportunity and noted the broader benefits beyond sports—including international visibility, business prospects, and tourism potential.

He expressed his intent to establish the Monday following Scotland’s first game as a national holiday, allowing everyone to mark the occasion together.

In the UK, bank holidays are governed by the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971. Scotland received authority over additional public holidays through the Scotland Act 1998, with new holidays designated through Royal Proclamation following the First Minister’s recommendation to the Privy Council.

Commenting on the First Minister’s proposal, Paul Togneri of the Scottish Beer & Pub Association said:

“We welcome the First Minister’s proposal to mark Scotland’s first World Cup appearance since 1998 with a public holiday – it’s a fantastic way to celebrate a historic moment for our national team. Pubs have always been at the heart of these occasions, bringing fans together, and it will be extra special being able to cheer on Steve Clarke and the team this summer in North America.

“We need local licensing boards to show flexibility and allow late opening so supporters can watch the match in their local pub to get the benefits of this proposed bank holiday. These venues provide a safe, communal space for fans and play a vital role in the social and economic fabric of our communities. Let’s make sure Scotland can enjoy this moment to the fullest.”