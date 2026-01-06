Entries Open For Graduate Awards 2026 As Sally Abé Takes Helm As Chair Of Kitchen Examiners

Share Post Share Email

The Craft Guild of Chefs has opened entries for the Graduate Awards 2026, one of the most respected awards for young chefs in the UK. This year brings an exciting development as industry leader, Sally Abé who is head of food at The Bull, Charlbury, will take on the role of Chair of Examiners for the Kitchen Graduate Award, marking a new chapter for the event. Sarah Frankland will continue her exceptional leadership as Chair of the Pastry Graduate Award throughout 2026.

The Graduate Awards is an exam rather than a traditional competition, with no cap on how many chefs can achieve success each year. Since its launch in 2002, more than 100 chefs have earned this award, which offers an outstanding opportunity to showcase talent, gain insights from industry experts, build valuable connections, and receive recognition for culinary skills.

Those progressing to the semi-finals and finals will tackle a series of challenges, including a multiple-choice test and practical kitchen tasks. Known as a pathway into the semi-finals of Young National Chef of the Year, many achievers of this award have gone on to compete for a variety of prestigious titles, gain promotions and even achieve Michelin stars.

Steve Munkley MBE, founder of the Graduate Awards and Vice-President of the Craft Guild of Chefs said “Having recently met with Sally to plan for this year’s event we know she’s going to bring a fresh perspective and a strong commitment to nurturing young talent in the hospitality industry. Sally was full of ideas to ensure the Graduate Awards continue to entice and excite young chefs, and we know she’ll be a huge support to everyone who enters.”

Sally Abé added: “What appealed to me most about this role is how the Graduate Awards is all about celebrating the next generation of chefs and giving them the confidence and platform to showcase their skills. For many of the chefs, this will be the first time they have ever put themselves forward for an industry event and it’s vital they feel supported. I’ve been an examiner for this award for the last two years and have some exciting new culinary challenges to bring to the kitchen exam.”

Sarah Frankland, executive pastry chef at Pennyhill Park, commented: “Last year, we celebrated ten years of the Pastry Graduate Award, and my aim is always to build on the previous year’s success. I want to ensure we are always keeping pastry chefs in the spotlight. It’s not an easy award to gain and requires time, patience and practice but the opportunities for those who achieve it are huge and it can help to open new doors in this industry. Every year, I’m inspired by the dedication and innovation the young chefs demonstrate and it’s a privilege to support their journey.”

Finalists will also enjoy an immersive two-day mentoring experience in Hampshire during the summer, featuring visits to local producers, hands-on masterclasses, and networking opportunities with leading professionals.

To enter the Graduate Awards, chefs simply need to complete the online entry form on the Craft Guild of Chefs website before the deadline on Tuesday, 31st March, 2026.

The Graduate Awards are sponsored by Ariane Fine Porcelain, Belazu, CCE London Ltd, City and Guilds, Daregal Gourmet, Essential Cuisine, Grande Cuisine, HIT Training, James Knight of Mayfair, Lakeland Dairies, Maldon Salt, Meiko UK, NOWAH, Oranka, Reynolds, Robert Welch, Savoy Educational Trust, The Caterer, The London Meat Co, TUGO, University of West London, The Worshipful Company of Cooks.