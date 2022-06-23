Scottish Pub Chain MacMerry 300 Goes into Administration

Share Tweet Share Email

Scottish pub company MacMerry 300, which was was established in 2010, and owns bars across Dundee and Glasgow has gone into administration, with Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs from Interpath Advisory appointed joint liquidators.

The business has been wound up due to the financial pressures and ensuing losses caused by the covid-19 pandemic, a statement from the liquidators said.

Mr Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory and joint liquidator, said:

“This is unfortunately a further example of a business within the hospitality and leisure sector being unable to withstand ongoing testing trading conditions, as the re-emergence from Covid-related restrictions continue against a backdrop of accumulated debt.”

Geoff Jacobs, managing director and joint liquidator, said:

“Our immediate priority will be to assist employees with their claims to the Redundancy Payments Office, as well as safeguarding any remaining Company assets and ascertaining from the director the circumstances under which the recent transfer of assets occurred and carrying out appropriate investigations.”

Bryan Simpson, of Unite Hospitality, said to Glasgow Live: “Unite members across Macmerry and Abandon Ship were shocked that their employer may potentially go into liquidation, putting their jobs put at risk.

“We’ve since secured assurances from the director that everything that can be done to ensure ‘absolutely everyone keeps their positions’ is being done.

“Whatever happens to these companies, we are doing everything we can to ensure that every job is retained and that our members’ terms and conditions are protected.”

However, according to reports the company’s sites are not expected to close down after director Phil Donaldson moved Macmerry’s assets to a new enterprise and voluntarily wound up the firm.