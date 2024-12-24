Sheffield Community Pub Reopens After almost £220,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Silkstone Arms on Silkstone Road, Sheffield has reopened following a transformational investment of nearly £220,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Behind the bar are community heroes and passionate operator duo, Thomas Wickstone and Thomas Furniss, who are both local to the area. Thomas Furniss brings a wealth of knowledge of experience to the pub having worked in the industry for more than five years whilst for Thomas Wickstone, this is an exciting new venture and his first foray into running a pub. The pair is extremely excited to be coming to the helm of such a vibrant community pub and looks forward to bringing it to the heart of Sheffield.

Thomas Wickstone and Thomas Furniss, operators of The Silkstone Arms, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be taking over the pub and have loved witnessing the incredible transformation over the last few weeks. The Silkstone Arms looks brilliant and it’s been a delight welcoming the community back and we can’t wait to meet as many more local residents as possible over the course of the weekend.”

Going forward, the operators are supporting all aspects of local life and will start by collecting food for a nearby food bank and raising funds to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed. They also hope to work closely with Scowerdons Community Centre, located right next door to the pub, and support this worthy local cause in any way possible.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s been a pleasure seeing the vision for The Silkstone Arms come to life and I am really pleased to welcome the fantastic operators! Their passion for the pub and community is tangible and I look forward to seeing all that’s to come for this very special pub.”

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community heroes every success in making the pub a fantastic hub for the local area.”