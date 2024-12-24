Government Axes Pub Community Ownership Scheme

Share Post Share Email

A government initiative aimed at preserving cherished local assets such as parks, pubs, and community centres has ended ahead of schedule, with a significant portion of its budget unallocated.

The Community Ownership Fund, launched in 2021, was initially planned to distribute £150 million to support local projects until March 2025. However, the scheme’s final round of grants has now been completed, with the Government attributing its early closure to financial pressures.

Throughout the programme, around £135 million of the promised funds have been allocated to 409 projects, with an additional £8.5 million spent on application support services. Officials have stated that the remaining funds will be redirected to other Government priorities.

The last tranche of funding, totalling £36 million, will benefit 85 projects across the UK. These include at least 35 community centres, eight pubs, eight parks, and 19 sports clubs and leisure facilities. Among the notable recipients are four historic swimming pools, including the 1960s Portishead Lido in North Somerset and the Victorian Shoalstone Pool, one of the few remaining tidal pools in Devon.

Efforts to save local pubs before the fund is axed include a village inn in North Yorkshire will receive £300,000 for community purchase, while a 200-year-old pub in Gwynedd will undergo renovation with the help of another £300,000 grant.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner commented: “We are delivering on our plan for change by saving these vital community assets, which provide essential opportunities for working people and their families. These projects showcase the unique spirit of communities across the UK, bringing people together and fostering a sense of belonging.”

Scotland: £5 million will support 11 projects, including over £1.7 million for the refurbishment and expansion of the MacMillan Hub community arts centre in Edinburgh.

Northern Ireland: £3.7 million will be distributed across 10 projects, such as £800,000 for an autism and additional needs charity in Belfast to expand its facilities.

Wales: Seven schemes will receive a total of £2.1 million, including £400,000 to create a museum for the Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway.

England: Almost £22.5 million will be allocated to 75 projects, including:

£4.7 million for 11 schemes in the South West.

£4.6 million for eight projects in the North West.

£3.9 million across 10 initiatives in the East Midlands.

£3.2 million shared by four projects in London.

£3 million for eight schemes in the South East.

£2.2 million distributed among six projects in Yorkshire and the Humber.

£1.6 million across five West Midlands projects.

£1.7 million for three schemes in the East of England.

Over £675,000 for two projects in the North East.

Although the Community Ownership Fund has now closed, the Government has pledged to outline further strategies for community asset ownership in 2025. These plans are part of broader reforms detailed in the recently published English Devolution White Paper.

Alex Norris, Minister for Local Growth, stated: “These grants have been prioritised to safeguard and enhance what these vital places offer—from improving access to sport and education to tackling loneliness and boosting family services. This is just the beginning of our efforts to empower communities and provide greater control over their assets. Our full strategy will be unveiled next year.”